Sharjah [UAE], March 25 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)'s Board of Directors has reviewed the Chamber's strategic roadmap for 2025-2027, designed to drive transformative improvements in performance, operations, and service excellence.

The strategy focuses on supporting business sustainability and growth, anticipating future business trends, shaping the business landscape, and enhancing its competitiveness and leadership.

This took place during SCCI's second periodic board meeting for 2025, held at its headquarters and chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI, and Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with other board members.

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Support Services Sector at SCCI, and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI. The gathering also included senior officials from the Chamber's departments and affiliated entities.

During the meeting, the Board discussed the strategic plans and operational frameworks aimed at achieving the objectives of the Chamber's 2025-2027 strategy. These objectives include strengthening Sharjah's economic landscape, promoting entrepreneurial excellence, and supporting businesses across key fields, including commercial, industrial, professional, agricultural, and digital sectors.

The Sharjah Chamber's new strategy emphasises delivering world-class services to enhance competitiveness, enabling local enterprises to expand internationally, and unlocking new global trade opportunities.

The strategy also aims to support innovation and entrepreneurship by fostering a growth-oriented and sustainable business environment. It focuses on enhancing economic and social sustainability, facilitating investment-driven economic projects that reinforce Sharjah's economic framework, and supporting sustainability initiatives to ensure a viable and sustainable economy.

Furthermore, the strategy seeks to establish a robust and integrated economic ecosystem, strengthen strategic partnerships with local and global stakeholders to optimise economic value chains, and attract high-value investments to the emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting provided an overview of the Sharjah Chamber's key initiatives and achievements during the first half of 2024, addressing various agenda items, with a particular focus on updates to ongoing projects.

These initiatives focus on enhancing the services and activities provided by the Chamber and its subsidiaries, strengthening private sector competitiveness, optimising institutional and operational efficiency, fostering human capital development, and actively promoting Sharjah's investment landscape and business opportunities.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the Sharjah Chamber's 2025-2027 strategy reflects its commitment to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The strategy aims to enhance Sharjah's economic standing, strengthen its competitive environment, diversify its production base, and bolster its investment climate, ensuring that the emirate remains a key hub for successful investment projects.

He noted that the Chamber is committed to fostering high-value investments, advancing the digital economy, and contributing to infrastructure development as fundamental pillars for future growth. The strategy also prioritises sustaining service excellence for clients, members, and private sector entities, supporting entrepreneurship, investing in human resources, and embedding a culture of corporate excellence.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi outlined the Sharjah Chamber's key achievements during the second half of 2024, highlighting SCCI's strategic initiatives to foster institutional excellence and elevate service quality for its members.

He emphasised that these achievements are fully aligned with predefined performance benchmarks aimed at supporting the Chamber's overarching objectives of solidifying Sharjah's status as a leading regional investment destination while actively championing the interests and expansion of the private sector.

The trade missions organised by the Sharjah Chamber have yielded significant success, with recent visits to Uganda and Kenya effectively bolstering the competitiveness of its members and introducing them to new investment opportunities in line with the broader economic diversification strategy.

Moreover, during the second half of the past year, the Chamber held numerous business meetings with official, diplomatic, and trade delegations facilitating strategic business partnerships between Sharjah's private sector and global markets.

It also organised meetings with sectoral business groups and key entrepreneurs to explore future growth opportunities and propose strategies to strengthen the business ecosystem.

Discussions at SCCI's board meeting further addressed the Chamber's plans to support Sharjah's vision of strengthening its economic network with countries worldwide, forging new economic partnerships, facilitating the international expansion of local enterprises, driving their global success, and attracting top talent and investors from around the world.

The meeting also discussed the Sharjah Chamber's efforts to ensure the highest level of success for the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which attracts a significant number of shoppers from across the UAE. The festival plays a key role in boosting the retail sector, stimulating the marketing movement, and increasing sales. (ANI/WAM)

