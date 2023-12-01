Fujairah [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said, "We rejoice on this glorious day, and we honour the achievements of the Founding Fathers and the accomplishments of our children, the makers of hope.

We are witnessing continuous progress in development, prosperity, and well-being, and we anticipate a bright future with a steadfast resolve that does not accept impossibility. With pride, dignity, allegiance, and attachment to this blessed land, it has become a distinguished humanitarian landmark in the world."

"We enjoy the benefits of a unique national unity today due to what the Founding Fathers accomplished for the Union, led by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He had a strategic vision that confirmed that our union and economic, social, and cultural integration are our sources of strength. The start of the journey in 1971 significantly impacted serving humanity, enabling its prosperity and securing its advanced position in this vast world," he added.

"The undeniable reality everyone acknowledges is that only the great make history, and indeed, the founders were truly great. They left us all the love, beauty, and ability to face challenges. With their visionary foresight and patriotic thinking, we overcame challenges, and from there, the journey of building people and utilising the best of this land, which generously gave its most beautiful fruits to its children, began," he further added.

"The UAE has become a hub for global leaders in various fields. We rejoice on the 52nd National Day of our beloved country with a series of unparalleled achievements. Today, we are a country spreading love and peace everywhere, promoting hope, extending a helping hand to those in need, and standing firmly against aggressors. Our doors are open, yet we remain loyal to our roots, customs, and traditions. We draw strength from our youth and celebrate their accomplishments," Sheikh Hamad stressed.

"The UAE has shown its capacity to face and overcome crises, and with the resolve of my brother, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we will continue to contribute and work. He has been a worthy successor to a worthy predecessor, preserving and protecting our trust," he said in conclusion. (ANI/WAM)

