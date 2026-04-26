A police K-9 Unit officer stands with other law enforcement personnel at the venue following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington (Photo/ Reuters)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting which targeted US President Donald Trump, and strongly denounced this deplorable crime.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with US President Donald Trump and his family, as well as with the government and the people of the United States.

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The Ministry reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its unwavering rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)