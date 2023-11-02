Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Audit Institution (SAI), announced it will convene the 4th annual meeting of the INTOSAI Working Group on Impact of Science and Technology on Auditing (WGISTA) in Abu Dhabi from November 6 to 7.

Founded during the 23rd INTOSAI Congress in Moscow, the WGISTA, chaired by the UAE's Supreme Audit Institution and co-chaired by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), is dedicated to exploring pivotal tech trends including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, and more.

The forthcoming assembly will gather a distinguished line-up of delegates and government officials to address future leadership and phases for WGISTA Projects.

Key projects involve reviewing SAI's emerging tech capabilities, the application of technological advances in auditing, knowledge exchange on contemporary issues like climate governance and establishing a database of experts for INTOSAI members.

Speaking on the announcement of the event, a spokesperson from SAI, said, "Engaging globally aids our mission to safeguard public funds and elevate federal performance in the UAE. Being part of INTOSAI facilitates critical conversations with our international counterparts, enhancing our auditing efficacy."

The spokesperson also highlighted the group's crucial role in monitoring public sector auditing trends shaped by technological progress, adding that this assembly provides a venue for members to delve into and converse about the impacts of swiftly emerging technologies on governance and auditing.

The Working Group supports member SAls in understanding the issues surrounding the need for strategic direction in the auditing profession as a result of potentially disruptive technologies and developments in the field of science and technology and guiding SAI's responses to these developments. (ANI/WAM)

