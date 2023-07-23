Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI/WAM): Under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, Emirates Defense Companies Council (EDCC), the primary support for the UAE defense industry, will organize the UAE Pavilion in the 16th edition of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 23), which will take place in Istanbul between July 25-28.

A high-level delegation representing the UAE defense industry, headed by Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Secretary General of Tawazun Council, will also attend the event.

The IDEF is currently ranked as the fourth largest defense industry fair in the world in terms of the number of exhibitors.

IDEF is planning to host a record number of visitors and exhibitors in 2023, by adding a new exhibition hall to its current ones in response to strong local and foreign demand.

In 2021, IDEF welcomed 68,795 industry professionals from 94 countries and featured 1,238 exhibiting businesses from 53 nations. A total of 94 national and international agreements were signed, and 163 delegates from 81 nations and 2 international organizations attended the event.

The UAE Pavilion is part of ongoing efforts to enhance defense cooperation and exchange expertise with global companies. The fair provides the opportunity for UAE defense companies to display and promote products and solutions that bear the "Made in the UAE" brand.

The Government entities and EDCC members attending the event include the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Yahsat, Calidus, AL Hamra, Rabdan Academy, AL Jundi, and IDEX LLC.

The UAE companies are seeking to showcase the latest defense edge cutting solutions including land, naval, aviation, technology and industrial development.

In the domain of unmanned aerial vehicle, Calidus is displaying an armored vehicle fitted with ground-to-ground and air-to-ground missiles. Meanwhile, in the industrial development sector, "Abu Dhabi Economic Development Department" is highlighting their Industrial Development Bureau’s role in facilitating international businesses to setup operations in Abu Dhabi.

For advanced technology solutions, Yahsat is showcasing their advanced network and communication technology solutions, and to enhance the competitiveness of local products on a global scale, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is gearing up to promote the "Made in the UAE" forum. This initiative aligns with the ministry's dedication to fostering the growth of national industries and facilitating discussions on partnership and collaboration opportunities within the industrial sector.

In the area of military armament, "Al-Hamra" is presenting the latest military and security equipment and supplies. "IDEX LLC" is promoting the international defense exhibition and conference "IDEX 2025". The pavilion also includes the UAE Ministry of Defense military magazine Al Jundi.

Anas Naser Al Otaiba, General Manager at EDCC, said: "The participation of the EDCC in IDEF 2023 reflects the depth and strength of the UAE-Turkish bilateral relations, under the continuous support of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye. The Council is committed to strengthening these relations within the framework of the UAE-Turkish Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in March 2023 to serve the future developmental goals and boost the national economy's competitiveness."

“We look forward to exploring promising opportunities for the participating national companies, where they will exhibit their innovative, proudly UAE-made products and solutions in an effort to meet national requirements and expand their global market presence. Additionally, we intend to contribute to national supply chains, promoting strategic gains and self-sufficiency in this industry,” he added. (ANI/WAM)

