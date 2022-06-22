Kampala [Uganda], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda's Ministry of Public Service has given an ultimatum of one day to striking teachers to return to their jobs or risk loosing them, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The ministry in a statement issued here said the teachers' industrial action is illegal and teachers have no right to close schools.

"All government employed teachers are advised to resume duty at their respective work stations by June 24, without fail," the ministry statement said.

"Any government employed teachers who do not comply to this call will be regarded as having abandoned duty and resigned from public service," the statement added.

The ministry noted that the teachers who are not willing to work under the prevailing terms and conditions are free to withdraw their labor.

Teachers in government owned schools on June 15 started a nationwide industrial action protesting discrepancies in the payment between science and arts teachers.

The teachers are protesting a government move to first increase the salaries of science teachers. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)