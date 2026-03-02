London [United Kingdom], March 2 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be answering queries regarding the steps taken by his government for the safety of the British people amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Starmer will be addressing the UK Parliament at 3:30 PM GMT (9 PM IST) today.

Also Read | Who Will Lead Iran Next? Power Struggle Begins After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel Strikes.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister made note of the ongoing tensions and its impact on the British people. He further affirmed his commitment to keeping the people safe and said that the government has taken certain decisions in this regard over the weekend.

"I know the situation in the Middle East is worrying for British people in the region, and at home. It's my duty as Prime Minister to keep British people safe. I will be answering questions on the steps we took over the weekend in Parliament. Watch at 3:30pm," he wrote.

Also Read | What Is ATM Jackpotting Scam? How Hackers Use Malware to Make ATMs Spit Out Cash.

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2028461194177110433

Earlier today, Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday (local time) said that the UK will permit the United States to use British bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose" to counter Iranian missile threats, adding that London is not joining offensive strikes against Iran.

This comes after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

Sharing a video message on X addressing escalating tensions in the Gulf, Starmer said, "Yesterday, I spoke to you about the situation in the Gulf and explained that the United Kingdom was not involved in the strikes on Iran. That remains the case."

However, he accused Iran of widening the conflict over the past two days. "Over the last two days, Iran has launched sustained attacks across the region at countries that did not attack them. They've hit airports and hotels where British citizens are staying," he said.

Describing the situation as "clearly a dangerous" one, Starmer noted that there are "at least 200,000 British citizens in the region, residents, families on holiday and those in transit."

He urged them to "please register their presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice," adding, "I know this is a deeply worrying time and we will continue to do all we can to support you."

Starmer said British armed forces stationed in the region were also at risk. "Our armed forces, who are located across the region, are also being put at risk by Iran's actions. Yesterday, Iran hit a military base in Bahrain, narrowly missing British personnel," he said.

Warning that leadership changes in Tehran would not alter the threat, he said, "The death of the Supreme Leader will not stop Iran from launching these strikes. Their approach is becoming even more reckless and more dangerous to civilians." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)