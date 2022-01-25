London [UK], January 25 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Monday said it has removed all COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, including those from India, arriving in the UK from next month.

A travel advisory issued by the Department of Transport and the Department of Health and Social Care announced that beginning 4 am on February 11 all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) now required.

Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before Day Two after they arrive in the UK, according to the changes announced on January 24. They will not need to self-isolate on arrival, and will only need to do so on receipt of a positive result.

Also, children aged between 12 and 15 years in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from February 3 for outbound travel.

The travel policy changes come in ahead of the February half term, and follow the success of the booster programme in the UK.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, "We made the right calls at the right time and thanks to our vaccine and booster rollout it's paying off - allowing us to safely remove nearly all COVID-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers."

Shapps said that "this is the final step in our stable and safe full return to international travel is a major boost for UK tourism, setting Britain free ahead of the crucial half term and spring holiday season."Shapps clarified that the country will be connecting with key global markets and will recognise vaccine certificates from 16 more countries and territories including India, bringing the total list to over 180 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)

