London, May 20 (PTI) The UK government on Friday said it was stocking up on smallpox vaccines to help guard against a rise in cases of monkeypox, a viral infection similar to smallpox.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it has detected 11 additional cases of monkeypox in England, which takes the total number of confirmed cases for the country since early this month to 20.

"Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox," said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, in an update from the G7 Health Ministers meeting on Friday.

The infection can be passed on through close contact or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox.

However, the UKHSA stressed that the virus does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population remains low. Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, are being urged to call the National Health Service (NHS) on 111.

“We continue to rapidly investigate the source of these infections and raise awareness among healthcare professionals. We are contacting any identified close contacts of the cases to provide health information and advice,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA Chief Medical Adviser.

“A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging them to be alert to the symptoms and seek help if concerned,” she said.

Hopkins said the agency anticipated that further cases would be detected through an active case finding with the NHS services and "heightened vigilance" among healthcare professionals.

“We expect this increase to continue in the coming days and for more cases to be identified in the wider community. Alongside this we are receiving reports of further cases being identified in other countries globally,” she added.

Cases of the disease outside Central and West Africa are rare, but some have been occurring recently in Europe, US, Canada and Australia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting with experts about the spread.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages – it can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab which later falls off.

