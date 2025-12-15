Kyiv [Ukraine], December 15 (ANI): Ukraine has signalled that it may be willing to give up its long-standing goal of joining NATO if it receives firm security guarantees from Western allies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of key meetings with US envoys and European partners in Berlin, Al Jazeera reported.

Zelenskyy described the proposal as a significant concession by Kyiv, which has for years pushed for NATO membership as the strongest safeguard against future Russian aggression. Instead, he said Ukraine could accept legally binding security guarantees from the United States, European countries and other allies.

"From the very beginning, Ukraine's desire was to join NATO; these are real security guarantees. Some partners from the US and Europe did not support this direction," Zelenskyy said in response to questions from reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

He said alternative arrangements could still offer strong protection. "Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the US, and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion," he said. Zelenskyy stressed that such assurances must be legally binding, adding, "And it is already a compromise from our part."

If pursued, the shift would mark a major change in Ukraine's position, as Kyiv has consistently sought NATO membership despite Russia viewing the alliance's expansion as a direct threat. While the move would align with one of Moscow's stated objectives for the war, Zelenskyy made clear that Ukraine continues to reject any demand to surrender territory, as per Al Jazeera.

The Ukrainian president said he was seeking a "dignified" peace and firm guarantees that Russia would not launch another attack. He also accused Moscow of deliberately prolonging the conflict through continued strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, calling the war potentially Europe's deadliest since World War II.

The comments came as diplomatic efforts intensified, with growing pressure from US President Donald Trump to reach a settlement. Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Berlin on Sunday for talks involving Ukrainian and European representatives.

The decision to send Witkoff, who has previously been involved in negotiations with both Kyiv and Moscow, was seen as a sign that Washington believes progress may be possible, according to Al Jazeera.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine, along with the US and European partners, is reviewing a 20-point plan that could eventually lead to a ceasefire. However, he reiterated that Kyiv is not holding direct talks with Russia. He noted that a truce along the current front lines could be considered fair, but pointed out that Moscow continues to demand Ukraine withdraw from parts of Donetsk and Luhansk that remain under Ukrainian control.

Despite ongoing diplomatic discussions, Russian attacks have not stopped. Recent strikes have left thousands without electricity, and Ukrainian officials say Russia is deliberately targeting the power grid to deprive civilians of heat and water during the winter months. (ANI)

