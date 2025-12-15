New Delhi, December 15: IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, faced significant operational disruptions on Monday, December 15, leading to the cancellation of more than 90 flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport alone. The widespread cancellations were primarily attributed to dense fog conditions and adverse weather prevailing in the national capital, severely impacting visibility and flight schedules. Beyond Delhi, the airline also reported cancellations from airports in Goa and Coimbatore. Passengers across multiple routes experienced delays and cancellations, prompting advisories from the airline and airport authorities.

The early morning hours in Delhi brought thick blankets of fog, dramatically reducing visibility below the minimum requirements for standard flight operations. Delhi Airport, a major hub for domestic and international travel, grappled with the challenging weather, leading Air Traffic Control (ATC) to implement low visibility procedures. While the airport is equipped with advanced CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) capabilities, which allow aircraft to land in extremely low visibility conditions, not all aircraft or pilots are certified for such operations, and even with CAT III-B, there are still minimum visibility requirements. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Smog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Air Quality Stays in ‘Severe’ Zone (Watch Video).

More than 40 IndiGo flights originating from or destined for Delhi were grounded or cancelled throughout the day. This immediate impact left thousands of passengers stranded, many of whom had arrived at the airport hours in advance, only to be met with news of their disrupted travel plans. The cascading effect of these cancellations meant that subsequent flights were also delayed, creating a backlog that extended well into the afternoon and evening. Passengers reported long queues at airline counters as they sought information, rebooking options, or refunds. Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories As Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Delhi Airport.

List of Cancelled IndiGo Flights From Major Airports

Flight Number Sector Date 6E 497 PNQ - VNS 16th December 2025 6E 6884 VNS - PNQ 16th December 2025 6E 2231 VNS - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 353 VNS - BLR 15th December 2025 6E 6258 DEL - VNS 15th December 2025 6E 6632 VNS - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 7485 DEL - DHM 15th December 2025 6E 7486 DHM - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 962 HYD - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 185 BLR - VNS 15th December 2025 6E 963 DEL - HYD 15th December 2025 6E 6547 DEL - JLR 15th December 2025 6E 2762 DEL - MAA 15th December 2025 6E 6365 BHO - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6364 DEL - BHO 15th December 2025 6E 6548 JLR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6818 MAA - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2379 DEL - HJR 15th December 2025 6E 2083 HJR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2235 DEL - VNS 15th December 2025 6E 2044 DEL - SXR 15th December 2025 6E 2044 SXR - IXJ 15th December 2025 6E 2044 IXJ - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2010 IDR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6589 VDEL - GWL 15th December 2025 6E 6590 GWL - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2342 DEL - IDR 15th December 2025 6E 485 CCU - IXA 15th December 2025 6E 961 IXA - CCU 15th December 2025 6E 2154 GAU - IXA 15th December 2025 6E 491 IXA - CCU 15th December 2025 6E 7324 DEL - PGH 15th December 2025 6E 7157 PGH - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6577 IDR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6576 DEL - IDR 15th December 2025 6E 6672 CJB - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6635 DEL - ISK 15th December 2025 6E 5164 BDQ - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6636 ISK - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6760 DGH - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6759 DEL - DGH 15th December 2025 6E 5008 DEL - PAT 15th December 2025 6E 5188 ATQ - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 5131 DEL - BDQ 15th December 2025 6E 2280 DEL - ATQ 15th December 2025 6E 912 DEL - CJB 15th December 2025 6E 760 IXC - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2309 PAT - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2293 DEL - IXJ 15th December 2025 6E 2527 IXJ - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 759 DEL - IXC 15th December 2025 6E 6720 GAU - IXS 15th December 2025 6E 930 IXS - GAU 15th December 2025 6E 2158 KNU - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2230 DEL - KNU 15th December 2025 6E 6902 PAT - IXR 15th December 2025 6E 2379 HJR - VNS 15th December 2025 6E 925 IXR - PAT 15th December 2025 6E 2083 VNS - HJR 15th December 2025 6E 6571 DEL - IXL 15th December 2025 6E 2584 IXL - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 291 IXL - IXJ 15th December 2025 6E 293 IXJ - IXL 15th December 2025 6E 5009 HSR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 5025 DEL- HSR 15th December 2025 6E 6528 CCU - HYD 15th December 2025 6E 6594 AMD - HYD 15th December 2025 6E 6907 HYD - CCU 15th December 2025 6E 6593 HYD - AMD 15th December 2025 6E 6843 DEL - UDR 15th December 2025 6E 6844 UDR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6475 IXU - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 492 STV - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6474 DEL - IXU 15th December 2025 6E 6366 DEL - STV 15th December 2025 6E 158 AJL - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 360 DEL - DBR 15th December 2025 6E 6492 DEL - AJL 15th December 2025 6E 370 DBR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2087 DEL - GOP 15th December 2025 6E 2270 IXD - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2425 DEL - PAT 15th December 2025 6E 2587 PNQ - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2602 CCU - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 2612 DEL - IXD 15th December 2025 6E 359 BOM - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 380 DEL - CCU 15th December 2025 6E 497 PNQ - VNS 15th December 2025 6E 5007 PAT - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 5040 VNS - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 5070 SXR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 5106 DEL - SXR 15th December 2025 6E 5186 DEL - AMD 15th December 2025 6E 5315 GOP - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6051 DEL - BOM 15th December 2025 6E 613 MAA - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6188 DEL - BLR 15th December 2025 6E 6520 DEL - BBI 15th December 2025 6E 6525 BBI - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6610 DEL - DED 15th December 2025 6E 6611 DED - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6619 DEL - NAG 15th December 2025 6E 6620 NAG - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6649 DEL - VNS 15th December 2025 6E 6724 DEL - MAA 15th December 2025 6E 6725 BLR - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6790 AMD - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 6857 DEL - PNQ 15th December 2025 6E 6884 VNS - PNQ 15th December 2025 6E 7156 DEL - PGH 15th December 2025 6E 7325 PGH - DEL 15th December 2025 6E 7721 IXC - DHM 15th December 2025 6E 7722 DHM - IXC 15th December 2025

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Extend to Goa and Coimbatore

The operational challenges were not confined to the national capital. IndiGo also reported flight cancellations from Goa's Manohar International Airport (MOPA) and Dabolim Airport (GOI), as well as Coimbatore International Airport (CJB). While four IndiGo flights were cancelled at MOPA Airport, two flights were cancelled from the Coimbatore Airport.

IndiGo Travel Advisory

In response to widespread disruptions, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating that prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement. "Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules... Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day... Our teams continue to closely monitor visibility conditions and will progressively restore normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so," the IndiGo advisory said.

Travel Advisory Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules. Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 15, 2025

Navigating Winter Travel in India

The winter months, particularly December and January, are notorious for fog-related disruptions at airports across Northern India. Delhi, being a major hub, is frequently affected. Airport authorities and airlines typically prepare for these conditions by implementing special procedures and deploying resources to manage delays and diversions. However, the extent and density of fog can often overwhelm even the best-laid plans.

For travelers, the ongoing situation serves as a critical reminder to exercise caution and proactivity during winter travel. Checking flight status well in advance, signing up for airline notifications, and considering travel insurance that covers delays and cancellations are advisable steps. Passengers are also encouraged to maintain flexibility in their travel plans, if possible, to account for potential disruptions.

