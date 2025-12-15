New Delhi, December 15: IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, faced significant operational disruptions on Monday, December 15, leading to the cancellation of more than 90 flights from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport alone. The widespread cancellations were primarily attributed to dense fog conditions and adverse weather prevailing in the national capital, severely impacting visibility and flight schedules. Beyond Delhi, the airline also reported cancellations from airports in Goa and Coimbatore. Passengers across multiple routes experienced delays and cancellations, prompting advisories from the airline and airport authorities.
The early morning hours in Delhi brought thick blankets of fog, dramatically reducing visibility below the minimum requirements for standard flight operations. Delhi Airport, a major hub for domestic and international travel, grappled with the challenging weather, leading Air Traffic Control (ATC) to implement low visibility procedures. While the airport is equipped with advanced CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) capabilities, which allow aircraft to land in extremely low visibility conditions, not all aircraft or pilots are certified for such operations, and even with CAT III-B, there are still minimum visibility requirements. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Smog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Air Quality Stays in ‘Severe’ Zone (Watch Video).
More than 40 IndiGo flights originating from or destined for Delhi were grounded or cancelled throughout the day. This immediate impact left thousands of passengers stranded, many of whom had arrived at the airport hours in advance, only to be met with news of their disrupted travel plans. The cascading effect of these cancellations meant that subsequent flights were also delayed, creating a backlog that extended well into the afternoon and evening. Passengers reported long queues at airline counters as they sought information, rebooking options, or refunds. Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories As Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Delhi Airport.
List of Cancelled IndiGo Flights From Major Airports
|Flight Number
|Sector
|Date
|6E 497
|PNQ - VNS
|16th December 2025
|6E 6884
|VNS - PNQ
|16th December 2025
|6E 2231
|VNS - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 353
|VNS - BLR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6258
|DEL - VNS
|15th December 2025
|6E 6632
|VNS - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 7485
|DEL - DHM
|15th December 2025
|6E 7486
|DHM - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 962
|HYD - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 185
|BLR - VNS
|15th December 2025
|6E 963
|DEL - HYD
|15th December 2025
|6E 6547
|DEL - JLR
|15th December 2025
|6E 2762
|DEL - MAA
|15th December 2025
|6E 6365
|BHO - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6364
|DEL - BHO
|15th December 2025
|6E 6548
|JLR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6818
|MAA - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2379
|DEL - HJR
|15th December 2025
|6E 2083
|HJR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2235
|DEL - VNS
|15th December 2025
|6E 2044
|DEL - SXR
|15th December 2025
|6E 2044
|SXR - IXJ
|15th December 2025
|6E 2044
|IXJ - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2010
|IDR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6589
|VDEL - GWL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6590
|GWL - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2342
|DEL - IDR
|15th December 2025
|6E 485
|CCU - IXA
|15th December 2025
|6E 961
|IXA - CCU
|15th December 2025
|6E 2154
|GAU - IXA
|15th December 2025
|6E 491
|IXA - CCU
|15th December 2025
|6E 7324
|DEL - PGH
|15th December 2025
|6E 7157
|PGH - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6577
|IDR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6576
|DEL - IDR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6672
|CJB - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6635
|DEL - ISK
|15th December 2025
|6E 5164
|BDQ - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6636
|ISK - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6760
|DGH - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6759
|DEL - DGH
|15th December 2025
|6E 5008
|DEL - PAT
|15th December 2025
|6E 5188
|ATQ - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 5131
|DEL - BDQ
|15th December 2025
|6E 2280
|DEL - ATQ
|15th December 2025
|6E 912
|DEL - CJB
|15th December 2025
|6E 760
|IXC - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2309
|PAT - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2293
|DEL - IXJ
|15th December 2025
|6E 2527
|IXJ - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 759
|DEL - IXC
|15th December 2025
|6E 6720
|GAU - IXS
|15th December 2025
|6E 930
|IXS - GAU
|15th December 2025
|6E 2158
|KNU - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2230
|DEL - KNU
|15th December 2025
|6E 6902
|PAT - IXR
|15th December 2025
|6E 2379
|HJR - VNS
|15th December 2025
|6E 925
|IXR - PAT
|15th December 2025
|6E 2083
|VNS - HJR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6571
|DEL - IXL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2584
|IXL - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 291
|IXL - IXJ
|15th December 2025
|6E 293
|IXJ - IXL
|15th December 2025
|6E 5009
|HSR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 5025
|DEL- HSR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6528
|CCU - HYD
|15th December 2025
|6E 6594
|AMD - HYD
|15th December 2025
|6E 6907
|HYD - CCU
|15th December 2025
|6E 6593
|HYD - AMD
|15th December 2025
|6E 6843
|DEL - UDR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6844
|UDR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6475
|IXU - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 492
|STV - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6474
|DEL - IXU
|15th December 2025
|6E 6366
|DEL - STV
|15th December 2025
|6E 158
|AJL - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 360
|DEL - DBR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6492
|DEL - AJL
|15th December 2025
|6E 370
|DBR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2087
|DEL - GOP
|15th December 2025
|6E 2270
|IXD - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2425
|DEL - PAT
|15th December 2025
|6E 2587
|PNQ - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2602
|CCU - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 2612
|DEL - IXD
|15th December 2025
|6E 359
|BOM - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 380
|DEL - CCU
|15th December 2025
|6E 497
|PNQ - VNS
|15th December 2025
|6E 5007
|PAT - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 5040
|VNS - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 5070
|SXR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 5106
|DEL - SXR
|15th December 2025
|6E 5186
|DEL - AMD
|15th December 2025
|6E 5315
|GOP - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6051
|DEL - BOM
|15th December 2025
|6E 613
|MAA - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6188
|DEL - BLR
|15th December 2025
|6E 6520
|DEL - BBI
|15th December 2025
|6E 6525
|BBI - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6610
|DEL - DED
|15th December 2025
|6E 6611
|DED - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6619
|DEL - NAG
|15th December 2025
|6E 6620
|NAG - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6649
|DEL - VNS
|15th December 2025
|6E 6724
|DEL - MAA
|15th December 2025
|6E 6725
|BLR - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6790
|AMD - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 6857
|DEL - PNQ
|15th December 2025
|6E 6884
|VNS - PNQ
|15th December 2025
|6E 7156
|DEL - PGH
|15th December 2025
|6E 7325
|PGH - DEL
|15th December 2025
|6E 7721
|IXC - DHM
|15th December 2025
|6E 7722
|DHM - IXC
|15th December 2025
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Extend to Goa and Coimbatore
The operational challenges were not confined to the national capital. IndiGo also reported flight cancellations from Goa's Manohar International Airport (MOPA) and Dabolim Airport (GOI), as well as Coimbatore International Airport (CJB). While four IndiGo flights were cancelled at MOPA Airport, two flights were cancelled from the Coimbatore Airport.
IndiGo Travel Advisory
In response to widespread disruptions, IndiGo issued a travel advisory, stating that prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement. "Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules... Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day... Our teams continue to closely monitor visibility conditions and will progressively restore normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so," the IndiGo advisory said.
Travel Advisory
Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules.
Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have…
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 15, 2025
Navigating Winter Travel in India
The winter months, particularly December and January, are notorious for fog-related disruptions at airports across Northern India. Delhi, being a major hub, is frequently affected. Airport authorities and airlines typically prepare for these conditions by implementing special procedures and deploying resources to manage delays and diversions. However, the extent and density of fog can often overwhelm even the best-laid plans.
For travelers, the ongoing situation serves as a critical reminder to exercise caution and proactivity during winter travel. Checking flight status well in advance, signing up for airline notifications, and considering travel insurance that covers delays and cancellations are advisable steps. Passengers are also encouraged to maintain flexibility in their travel plans, if possible, to account for potential disruptions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).