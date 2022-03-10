Kyiv [Ukraine], March 10 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy consulted with EU members and talked to Charles Michel, President of the European Council to discuss various sanctions against Russia to ensure the security of civilians.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said, "Consultations with EU partners continue. Talked with Charles Michel @eucopresident. Discussed sanctions against the Russian aggressor, the need for coordinated pressure on Russia to ensure the security of civilians, support for Ukraine in our struggle & Ukraine's membership in the #EU. #StopRussia."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Antony Blinken, US secretary of state to discuss strengthing Ukraine's defence capabilities.

"Call with @SecBlinken on further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities," Kuleba tweeted.

He further thanked the US government for banning the import of Russian oil. He further tweeted, "Grateful to the U.S. for the new package of tough sanctions on Russia. Pressure must be elevating until Russia stops its brutal aggression and barbaric war crimes against Ukrainians."

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and oil imports to the US in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (ANI)

