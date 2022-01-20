Kiev [Ukraine], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met here on Wednesday to discuss the security situation around Ukraine, Zelensky's press service said.

In particular, the two sides exchanged their views on the ways of settlement of the situation within the existing negotiation formats and within other modalities of the political and diplomatic settlement.

Also Read | Sarah Gill Becomes Pakistan’s First Transgender Doctor After Clearing MBBS Exam.

"We want to intensify the work of all negotiation formats and pave the way for the Normandy Summit," Zelensky said.

He informed Blinken that the ceasefire in Ukraine's conflict-hit region of Donbas is observed and no Ukrainian servicemen were killed this week.

Also Read | Face Masks No Longer Mandatory in England, COVID-19 Plan B Restrictions to End as Omicron Peak Hits Britain.

The Ukrainian leader also said that his country needs US assistance to modernize its army and voiced his hope that the United States would support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations during the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid.

After talks with Zelensky, Blinken said on Twitter that he had informed the Ukrainian president on the U.S. engagements with Russia last week and stressed that "there will be nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine."

On January 10, the United States and Russia held security talks in Geneva to discuss Ukraine, among other issues.

Recently, Ukraine, the United States and some other Western countries have voiced concerns over the Russian military build-up along the Ukrainian borders, fearing that Russia is preparing for an attack.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia has no plans to attack Ukraine, and there was no reason to fear an escalation of tensions with Ukraine.

The Normandy format is a diplomatic group of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France designed to end the conflict in Donbas that has been underway since 2014.

Blinken arrived in Kiev earlier on Wednesday. Later this week, he will meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)