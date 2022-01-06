New York [US], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations is following the unrest in Kazakhstan with concern, and calls for restraint, said a spokesman on Wednesday.

"We are obviously following with concern and are monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan. I think it's very important for all involved in these current events to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and promote dialogue in addressing all of the pertinent issues," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Dujarric said the United Nations has a country office and other representatives in Kazakhstan and there has been no security threat to UN staff.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he intended to "act as tough as possible" as the situation in the country becomes "extremely tense." Earlier on Wednesday, he signed a presidential decree to accept the resignation of the country's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

