New York [US], May 16 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by Saturday's killing of 10 people in a vile act of racist violent extremism in Buffalo, New York, his deputy spokesman said Sunday.

Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and hoped justice will be served swiftly, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, in a statement.

"The secretary-general condemns in the strongest terms racism in all its forms and discrimination based on race, religion, belief or national origin. We must all work together toward building more peaceful and inclusive societies," said the statement.

A heavily armed 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo of New York State on Saturday.

The US authorities said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday called for an end to "hate-fueled domestic terrorism" after a gunman opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket.

Biden said acts of domestic terrorism are "antithetical" to US values.

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbour," Biden was quoted as saying by The Hill. "We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism." (ANI)

