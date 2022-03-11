New York [US], March 11 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the war in Ukraine calls for international cooperation and solidarity to support everyone affected, and to overcome the clear violation of international law.

He was speaking at UN General Assembly where the meeting on enhancing international cooperation was in process.

It was the fifth and final Assembly-led consultation, and Guterres also thanked all the member states for their "constructive and active engagement" together with all other stakeholders who have contributed to the themed discussions.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Guterres said that peace is the most important global public good and the United Nations was created to deliver it. He also said that the common agenda report was "A wake-up call about the risks we face and the dangerous fiction that the status quo is a viable option. But you don't need to read my report to wake up. You just need to look around."

He also told the delegates that a multi-faceted war was now "raging in the heart of Europe, in violation of the United Nations Charter.

He further said that the Summit would be an opportunity for leaders to commit to moving away from the dangerous course that they are on, through multilateral cooperation, based on the values enshrined in the United Nations Charter. (ANI)

