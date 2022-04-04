New York [US], April 4 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged on Sunday to conduct an independent probe of the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," Guterres tweeted.

Russian Defense Ministry has called this a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed this incident as "genocide."

When asked during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation" program if Russia is carrying out genocide in Ukraine, Zelensky replied: "Indeed. This is genocide"

On Sunday, the media reports emerged with footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed all photos and footage allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30.

Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday that Moscow has requested a UN Security Council meeting for Monday, claiming the "provocation of Ukrainian radicals" in Bucha.

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded a UN Security Council meeting be convened on Monday afternoon, April 4," Polyansky was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Moscow will expose "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons," he added. (ANI)

