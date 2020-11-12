New York [US], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over attacks on journalists in conflict zones worldwide and called for coordinated efforts to address the impunity for such crimes, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about attacks against journalists and media workers around the world, including in conflict zones," Dujarric said.

Also Read | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends State of Emergency, but Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions.

"He condemns all attacks and killings of journalists and calls for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for such crimes," the spokesperson said.

Dujarric said that in 2018-2019, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation documented 67 killings of journalists in countries with an ongoing armed conflict, among which 23 were directly involved in covering the war.

Also Read | Singles’ Day 2020 in China: Over USD 100 Billion Spent by Chinese Shoppers in Mega Shopping Festival.

The UN chief stated that journalists engaged in professional missions in conflict areas must be protected and called on all parties to conflict to protect media workers and enable conditions to exercise their duties. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)