Doha [Qatar], October 28 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has conveyed his gratitude to Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani for supporting the mediation initiatives, mainly for the release of hostages in Gaza.

"I came to Doha to express to Prime Minister @MBA_AlThani_our full gratitude, appreciation and support for Qatar's tireless mediation initiatives, namely for the release of the hostages kept in Gaza," Guterres posted on social media platform X.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said dialogue was ongoing for the release of hostages held by Hamas, and it may result in a positive outcome, Israel-based i24 News reported.

The report stated further that Qatar is believed to be working on securing the release of the civilians whom the Hamas took hostage during its deadly onslaught on southern Israel on October 7.

The terrorists sneaked back into Gaza with the hostages and have since been holding them captive in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Responding to Al Thani's statement, Israeli NSA Tzahi Hanegbi praised Qatar for its "crucial" diplomatic efforts, according to The Times of Israel.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Hanegbi posted, "I'm pleased to say that Qatar is becoming an essential party and stakeholder in the facilitation of humanitarian solutions. Qatar's diplomatic efforts are crucial at this time."

However, coming down heavily on the Israel government after the country's National Security Adviser Tzahi Hanegbi thanked Qatar for its "crucial" diplomatic efforts amid the ongoing war on the terrorist group Hamas, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said "Qatar is itself our enemy" and not a crucial partner for humanitarian and diplomatic relations, The Times of Israel reported.

"Qatar funds, artists and strengthens the Hamas-ISIS terror group," the former PM posted further, adding, "Israel's stated goal is to destroy Hamas. Qatar's goal is the exact opposite: saving Hamas."

During his time as PM, Bennett stopped the transfer of funds from Qatar to Hamas that had been initiated by his then-predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to keep Hamas quiet, The Times of Israel reported.

Bennett is the latest in a series of senior current and former officials who have taken responsibility for the failures that contributed to the unexpected Hamas assault, according to the report.

An estimated 2,500 individuals, including Hamas gunmen, infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air on October 7, killing 1,400 people, the majority of whom were civilians.

They also took at least 222 individuals hostage and moved them to Gaza where they are currently being held captive, according to The Times of Israel. (ANI)

