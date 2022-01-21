Kabul [Afghanistan], January 21 (ANI): The United Nations has provided USD 32 million humanitarian aid in cash to Afghanistan on Thursday which was delivered to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB), local media reported.

Central Bank of Afghanistan-Da Afghanistan Bank- said that UN aid to Afghanistan is going on and they received USD 32 million in cash, Khaama Press reported.

Da Afghanistan Bank in a statement said that the amount of money was delivered to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

According to the statement, they welcome all those humanitarian aids efforts that bring positive changes in the lives of people in most need.

The amount of money is part of the process based on which the UN provides to Afghanistan USD 20 million weekly until March 2022.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

