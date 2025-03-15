  • Entertainment
    World News | UN Secretary-General Guterres Visits Bangladesh, Highlights Rohingya Crisis and Reforms

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Bangladesh for a four-day visit, highlighting the Rohingya refugee crisis and the country's reform efforts. He will meet with top officials, visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, and call for increased international support.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 15, 2025 11:40 AM IST
    World News | UN Secretary-General Guterres Visits Bangladesh, Highlights Rohingya Crisis and Reforms
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to address the Rohingya crisis and ongoing reforms. (Photo: X/ @antonioguterres)

    Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 15 (ANI): During his four-day visit to Bangladesh, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented that he aims to bring global attention to the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, while also acknowledging the country's reform efforts.

    In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for more humanitarian aid for the displaced Rohingya people. "I have returned to Cox's Bazar to shine a global spotlight on the plight of more than one million Rohingya refugees - but also their potential. They are proud. They are resilient. And they need the world's support," he wrote.

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin Demands Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Surrender Amid Cease-Fire Talks.

    https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/1900774458866143717?t=o4sMajqtAeNVC7SrnwjY8w&s=08

    Upon his arrival in Bangladesh on Friday, Guterres expressed his gratitude to the country's interim government and its citizens for their warm reception. Thanking Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the Bangladeshi people, he remarked on the nation's ongoing reforms and transitions, assuring them of continued UN support.

    Also Read | NASA, SpaceX Launches Crew 10 Mission to ISS To Bring Home NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore (Watch Video).

    "As the country undergoes important reforms and transitions, you can count on the UN to help build a sustainable and equitable future for all," he posted on X.

    Shortly after landing in Dhaka, Guterres met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna. Their discussions covered a range of issues, including the country's reform agenda, humanitarian initiatives, and Bangladesh's ongoing collaboration with the UN to address critical concerns.

    His spokesperson, speaking at a media briefing earlier in the day, emphasised that Guterres would call upon the international community to strengthen humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya, who have faced years of hardship and displacement.

    On Saturday, Guterres will visit a photo exhibition at the UN office in Dhaka, where he will also meet with youth and civil society representatives. Later in the day, he is set to hold a joint press conference with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. His visit will conclude with an iftar hosted by the Chief Adviser before his scheduled departure from Dhaka on March 16. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

