Tripoli [Libya], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday expressed concern about clashes that erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday night between armed groups.

"UNSMIL has received reports of clashes in Tripoli last night between armed groups, which endangered the lives of civilians, and separately of mobilization of armed groups along with heavy weapons from areas surrounding Tripoli," UNSMIL said in a statement.

Also Read | China Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Floods Affect Over 1.1 Million People in Jiangxi.

A local security source told Xinhua that at least 4 people were injured in the clashes. The armed groups were yet to be identified.

UNSMIL is deeply concerned about these developments, during an extremely sensitive period of political polarization which the United Nations, international partners, and concerned Libyans are making efforts to resolve, including through imminent rounds of dialogues in Egypt, the statement said.

Also Read | Taliban Rejects Report on Human Rights Violations in Afghanistan.

The UN mission called on all parties in Libya to exercise maximum restraint and address disputes through dialogue to preserve the country's fragile stability.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah condemned the clashes and issued orders to stop the clashes and secure the area. Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)