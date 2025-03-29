Bangkok [Thailand], March 29 (ANI): Under contruction building collapsed in front of JJ Mall in Chatuchak market in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, as an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude, which occurred in Myanmar's Mandalay, was felt across Thailand, China and Vietnam.

As many as 10 people died, 16 people were injured, and 101 others were missing at three construction sites in Bangkok, including the collapse of a 30-storey government building, according to Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej, Bangkok Post reported.

Pasakorn Boonyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the earthquake caused damage in Bangkok and 10 other provinces, including Chiang Rai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Chai Nat, Lamphun, Loei, Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, and Kamphaeng Phet.

Thailand's Meteorological Department said on Saturday that two additional earthquakes were detected in Mae Hong Son. The earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred at a depth of five kilometers, in Pai district at 11:21 pm (local time), followed by a magnitude 2.0 quake at 3:24 am (local time), also in Pai.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for calm from the public as officials warn of possible aftershocks following an earthquake in Myanmar that shook many parts of the country, including Bangkok, on Friday, Bangkok Post reported.

Speaking after an urgent meeting in Phuket, Paetongtarn urged people to keep themselves updated with information from all relevant agencies, only to avoid misinformation and panic. She further said that state-owned broadcaster NBT has been designated as the network for official verified updates, Bangkok Post reported.

She was heading back to Bangkok on Friday to continue monitoring and overseeing the government response to the quake. The government has not yet assessed the damage from the tremor that struck several buildings in the northern, northeastern and central regions of Thailand.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a statement on Friday, assuring that it is closely monitoring the situation after powerful earthquake tremors were recorded in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand.

According to the embassy, no untoward incidents involving Indian citizens have been reported so far. The embassy is in close coordination with Thai authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Thailand.

"After powerful earthquake tremors were recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe," the Indian Embassy in Thailand said in a post on X. (ANI)

