New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day India visit earlier at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

Also Read | Hazrat Ali Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Hazrat Ali Birthday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar met UNGA President Francis in the national capital, expressing his happiness over the 'positive discussions' held.

Jaishankar highlighted the positive views of the UNGA chief on India's G20 Presidency and also appreciated his position on the need for 'urgent reforms' in international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Also Read | South Korea Invests Big in Becoming a Global Chip Leader.

In his meeting with the EAM, Francis also lauded India for facilitating the permanent membership of the African Union into the inter-governmental G20 forum, adding that it demonstrated New Delhi's leadership in the international arena.

"Always a pleasure to meet with @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Reiterated my appreciation on India's successful G20 Presidency. Had a wide-ranging discussion on global peace and security challenges, including the situation in Gaza, Ukraine, & Haiti; the growing role of #UNGA in these challenging times, UNSC reform and need for stronger multilateralism. I look forward to India's continued constructive support for the work of the General Assembly, including the upcoming Summit of the Future," posted the UNGA President on X.

Delivering his address at the 47th Sapru House Lecture earlier today, Francis denounced the October 7 assault by Hamas on Israel. He said that the violence since the October 7 attacks has further eroded trust between and among nations.

On Monday, the UNGA president paid a 'solemn tribute' to the 'Father of the Nation' at his final resting place, Rajghat, in the national capital. India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present as the UNGA president laid floral tributes at the Mahatma's memorial.

During his India visit, Francis will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial.

His engagements in Mumbai will include a visit to the National Stock Exchange and an address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

On January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, he will participate as a state guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)