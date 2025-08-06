Geneva [Switzerland], August 6 (ANI): The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has raised concerns over Pakistan's intention to forcibly return Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

On July 31, Pakistan confirmed that Afghan refugees would be repatriated under its ongoing 'Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan'. Over the past days, UNHCR has received reports of arrests and detention of Afghans across the country, including PoR cardholders, the UN body said.

The Pakistan government announced that the formal repatriation and deportation of over 1.3 million Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will begin on September 1, Dawn reported. This decision comes after the interior ministry declared that PoR cardholders, who were previously allowed to reside in Pakistan without visas, became unlawful residents once their cards expired on June 30.

"Given that those holding PoR cards have been recognised as refugees for decades, their forced return is contrary to Pakistan's long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and would constitute a violation of the principle of non-refoulement," the UNHCR said in a statement.

"UNHCR remains particularly concerned about women and girls forced to return to a country where their human rights are at risk, as well as other groups who might be endangered." We call on the authorities to ensure that any return of Afghans to Afghanistan is voluntary, safe and dignified," it said.

The agency also called on Pakistan to ensure that any repatriation is voluntary, safe, and dignified.

UNHCR has also reported recent arrests and detentions of Afghans across the country, including individuals with PoR cards.

The UNHCR has been advocating for an extension of PoR card validity and welcomed Pakistan's decision to grant an additional one-month "grace period".

It urged the Pakistani government to exempt Afghans with ongoing protection needs from involuntary return and to allow legal stay for those with medical needs, pursuing higher education, or in mixed marriages.

"UNHCR has continued to seek an extension of the validity of PoR cards and welcomes the additional one-month "grace period" that Pakistan has granted. UNHCR strongly urges the Government of Pakistan to apply measures to exempt Afghans with continued international protection needs from involuntary return. We also appeal to Pakistan's established goodwill to allow legal stay for Afghans with medical needs, those currently pursuing higher education, or in mixed marriages. UNHCR has expressed its readiness to support the Government to establish the necessary mechanisms," the statement read.

The agency highlighted that large-scale returns from neighbouring countries this year have strained basic services, housing, and livelihoods in Afghanistan, worsening the humanitarian crisis which started after the Taliban seized control of the country back in 2021 after the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government following the withdrawal of US and ally forces.

As per UNHCR, so far over 2.1 million Afghans have returned or been forced to return to Afghanistan this year, including 352,000 from Pakistan. (ANI)

