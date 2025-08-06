Mumbai, August 6: In what is being called one of the most damning exposés yet, a new book has claimed that Prince Andrew held sex parties at a Bangkok hotel, allegedly demanding over 40 women during a single weekend stay. "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," by royal biographer Andrew Lownie, paints the disgraced royal as a man consumed by sex. At the centre of the storm is Andrew’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly called both himself and the Duke "serial sex addicts." In a shocking quote, Epstein described Andrew as the "most perverted animal in the bedroom," adding that his kinks surpassed even Epstein's.

As per multiple reports, the alleged Bangkok orgies occurred during the King of Thailand’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2006, when Andrew was on an official royal tour. A Reuters correspondent revealed that hotel staff were stunned to witness a steady stream of women, more than ten per day, being sent to the Duke’s suite. One model, just 20 at the time, recounted how Andrew pressured her into engaging in "kinky sexual activity" and told her he had an open marriage. "After returning to London, I never heard from him again. I felt like he used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies," she said, as quoted in the book. Who Is John Bryan? Royal Family Advisor Who Allegedly Claimed Prince Andrew Had Sex With Underage Girls Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Palace Staff Reveal on Prince Andrew’s Disturbing Behaviour

Lownie’s exposé also includes serious claims from palace insiders and former staffers, who described Andrew as a "constant sex pest." Masseuse Emma Gruenbaum, who worked on him at Royal Lodge, alleged that he would insist on being naked during massages and made inappropriate comments throughout. "That’s just not normal behaviour for a professional sports therapy session," she said. A former palace worker revealed she was warned to avoid the Duke, claiming, "He would sometimes enter the staff quarters. It seemed everyone was aware of his behaviour, but little was done about it." The book further outlines his pattern of humiliating aides over minor infractions, such as their appearance or attire. Virginia Giuffre, Who Accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of Sexual Abuse, Dies by Suicide Days After Her 'Four Days To Live' Post; Family Confirms Her Death.

The book further alleges a disturbing link between Andrew and US President Donald Trump, claiming the two once discussed women and shared a list of masseuses at a 2000 social gathering. While Andrew has denied all allegations, including sexual abuse claims made by Virginia Giuffre, he paid a reported USD 16 million settlement in 2022 to avoid trial. Legal experts warn the Duke may still face consequences, as US law has no statute of limitations for federal sex crimes. US lawyer Spencer Kuvin stated that Andrew’s long-standing refusal to cooperate with FBI investigations could haunt him, adding, "I still don’t think Andrew can sleep soundly."

