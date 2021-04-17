Peshawar, Apr 17 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a check post in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, killing four security personnel, the Pakistan Army said.

The attack took place in Makeen area in South Waziristan near the Pakistan-Afghan border.The security forces promptly responded to the attack and killed four attackers in the gun battle, the Army said in a statement.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolence over the death of four soldiers in the line of duty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)