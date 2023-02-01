Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Reacting to India's Union Budget 2023-2024, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Dr Mukesh Aghi said that it provides a roadmap for stability, growth and development.

In an official statement, he added how the seven priorities of the Union budget pave the way for growth and job creation for India.

"India's Union Budget 2023-24 provides a roadmap for stability, growth and development. The 7 priorities and the economic agenda pave way for India @100 giving a strong impetus to growth, job creation and stabilising the macro economy amidst global headwinds," Aghi said.

Finance Minister Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 am on Wednesday, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is also presented in paperless form.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

Highlighting how the Union Budget 2023 has taken into consideration the needs of all sectors of the economy, the USISPF CEO said, "The Union Budget 2023 has taken into consideration the needs of all sectors of the economy, reflecting the Indian Government's commitment towards a prosperous and inclusive India. Increased government spending in critical areas of the economy such as agriculture, Green Energy & infrastructure, education and new age technology adoption are indeed welcome announcements towards India @100."

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. (ANI)

