Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah after signing the Bilateral Haj Agreement for 2026 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Image Source: PIB)

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju was on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from November 7 to 9.

Kiren Rijiju was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Haj), Ministry of Minority Affairs. The visit was undertaken at the invitation of Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Boat Capsize: 1 Dead, 6 Rescued and Dozens Missing After Boat Overturns off Malaysia-Thailand Maritime Border.

On November 9, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju held a bilateral meeting with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the ongoing Haj preparations, discussed measures to enhance coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further streamline the pilgrimage process for Indian pilgrims.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Nepal-India Border Points Closed for 72 Hours Ahead of Second Phase of Polls.

The discussions focused on improving facilities, transportation, accommodation, and health services to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Haj 2026 in Jeddah. The country quota for India was confirmed at 175,025.

During the visit, the Minister also held an internal review meeting with officials of the Embassy of India, Riyadh, and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, to assess the ongoing preparations for Haj 2026.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Mission and the Consulate teams in close coordination with Saudi authorities to ensure the welfare and comfort of Indian pilgrims.

The Minister also undertook field visits to key Haj and Umrah-related sites in Jeddah and Taif, including Terminal 1 and Haramain Station in Jeddah, to gain firsthand insight into the infrastructure and facilities available for pilgrims.

He also interacted with some of the members of the Indian diaspora in Jeddah and Taif.

The visit marks an important milestone in the deepening partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to expand cooperation across diverse fields, particularly in cultural exchange and community welfare.

The visit further reinforced the spirit of friendship, mutual respect, and collaboration that continues to guide India-Saudi Arabia relations, contributing positively to the welfare of pilgrims and the broader strengthening of bilateral ties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)