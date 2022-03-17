Muzaffarabad [PoK], March 17 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Wednesday organized a rally in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to protest against Pakistan's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants in the rally, held on the occasion of National Day of Jammu and Kashmir, chanted slogans calling on UKPNP chairman and human rights activist Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri to move forward in the interest of Kashmiris.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

Sharing a video of the rally, UKPNP's Sajid Hussain tweeted, "The UKNP has organized a rally in Muzaffarabad today on the occasion of National Day of Jammu & Kashmir, The participants chanted the slogans Shaukat Kashmiri, take a step forward, we are with you."

Earlier on Tuesday, UKPNP held a demonstration at the 'Broken Chair' monument in Switzerland's Geneva to condemn Pakistan's forcible occupation of Kashmir and denial of basic rights.

Also Read | CJI NV Ramana Discusses Expats' Issues in First Visit to UAE.

"We are here today to protest against serious human rights violations in Pakistan and its occupied Kashmir. We are here to ask the international community and the United Nations (UN) to intervene and to provide relief to the people who are victims of the (Pakistani) state policies," a protestor said while addressing the gathering.

"Pakistan has no locus-standi on its occupied Kashmir. It has illegally occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)