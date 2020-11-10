Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): US became the first country to surpass 10 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

The current tally of Covid-19 cases in US stands at 10,018.278 cases, with 237,742 deaths.

According to The Hill, the US continues to have more cases than any other country, averaging over 111,000 new cases per day.

Nearly 133,000 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest number reported in a single day.

Experts had long warned that new cases would surge in the fall and winter as the cold weather forces people to spend more time indoors, where the virus spreads more easily, reported The Hill.The number of those dying from the deadly virus has also starting surging with an average of 934 fatalities reported in the past seven days, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

Globally, infections have surpassed 50 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

