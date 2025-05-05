The Hague (Netherlands), May 5 (AP) The top United Nations court on Monday dismissed a case brought by Sudan accusing the United Arab Emirates of breaching the genocide convention by arming and funding the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's deadly civil war.

Judges found that the International Court of Justice lacked the authority to continue the proceedings.

Also Read | How Long Was the 2013 Papal Conclave? Who Were the Indian Cardinals Who Attended Conclave? All About Election That Made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Pope Francis.

While both Sudan and the UAE are signatories to the 1948 genocide convention, the United Arab Emirates has a carveout to the part of the treaty that gives The Hague-based court jurisdiction. (AP)

Also Read | Mia Schem, Israeli Hostage Released From Hamas Captivity, Alleges Rape by Tel Aviv Fitness Trainer Who Claimed To Introduce Her to Hollywood Producer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)