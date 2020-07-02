New York [USA], July 2 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned in the strongest terms the "heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" that took place at Pakistan stock exchange building in Pakistan's Karachi, killing 11 people.

After much delay, the UNSC issued a statement on Wednesday (local time) saying that the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Pakistan government, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

Also Read | Deadline For Tax Saving Investments/Payments Extended Till July 31: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

The statement sponsored by China was reportedly delayed by the US and Germany.

China introduced the statement on Tuesday but Germany stepped in to put a delay in issuing the statement at the last moment. Then, the US intervened also at the last moment.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says 'I am All For Masks' if the Situation Demands As US Records 52,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 29, which resulted in several people killed," read the statement.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, according to the statement.

Four terrorists attacked the Pakistan stock exchange building. Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all the four terrorists. Several people, including three police officials, have been injured, the police said in a statement cited by Dawn.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed the responsibility of the attack.

In the statement, the members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," it read.

"They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)