Kabul [Afghanistan], May 25 (ANI): United Nations Security Council on Tuesday urged the Taliban to reverse the policies restricting the human rights and fundamental rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

UNSC, in a joint statement, expressed deep concerns over the situation of Afghan women and girls following the Taliban's restrictions on education, employment, freedom of movement, and the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in public life, Afghan media, Khaama Press reported.

This comes after the Taliban's recent order for female Afghan television presenters to cover their faces when performing on air. Earlier, the Taliban had ordered women to cover their faces in public.

The UN Security Council also called on the Taliban to reopen the schools for all female students without further delay.

Besides this, UNSC also highlighted concerns over drug trafficking, continued terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the need to restore the financial and banking system in the country, Khaama Press reported.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan's takeover. Women are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them and are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as their reproductive rights.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights of women. (ANI)

