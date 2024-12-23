Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): The UAE is expected to experience unstable weather conditions in the coming days due to an extension of a surface low pressure system from the Southeast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A surface low-pressure system extending from the Southeast will interact with an upper air low-pressure system, accompanied by a cold air mass and strong upper-air winds from the West. This combination is likely to lead to the development of clouds in various parts of the country, with the potential for convective activity at times.

Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated, with a chance of rainfall at intervals over some coastal areas, islands, and the Northern and Eastern regions.

Light to moderate south-easterly winds are expected initially, gradually shifting to north-easterly to north-westerly winds. Wind speeds may increase at times, potentially causing blowing dust and sand over land areas.

The sea state is forecast to be slight to moderate, with the possibility of rough conditions at times, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, especially in areas with active cloud cover. (ANI/WAM)

