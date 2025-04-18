Washington DC [US], April 18 (ANI): A Chinese satellite company associated with the nation's military is providing imagery to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to target US warships and foreign boats in the Red Sea, according to American officials, as reported by the Financial Times.

The Trump administration has informed Beijing on multiple occasions that the Houthis are receiving intelligence from Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co Ltd, a commercial organisation with connections to the PLO, according to American officials.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

"The United States has raised our concerns privately numerous times to the Chinese government on Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co Ltd's role in supporting the Houthis to get Beijing to take action," said a senior state department official. The official added that China had "ignored" the concerns. He also told the Financial Times that CGSTL's actions and "Beijing's tacit support" despite Washington's warnings were "yet another example of China's empty claims to support peace," as quoted by the Financial Times.

Tammy Bruce, the state department's spokesperson, confirmed that CGSTL was "directly supporting Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on US interests". She added, "The US will not tolerate anyone providing support to foreign terrorist organisations such as the Houthis."

Also Read | Google Ad Antitrust Ruling: US Department of Justice Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Monopoly in Advertising Technology Industry.

Concern over CGSTL coincides with a growing trade battle between Washington and Beijing, with President Donald Trump's imposition of massive additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which now include a 145% tax. The Financial Times reported that after Israel declared war on Hamas, another group backed by Iran, in 2023 in retaliation for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group, the Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea, a vital maritime route for international trade and the US Navy.

As the Pentagon focuses more on Chinese military activity in space, the US is becoming concerned about CGSTL. According to the Pentagon, China will launch 200 satellites in 2023, ranking second only to the United States. According to the Financial Times, Beijing was also exporting its satellite technology, including locally produced remote-sensing satellites, the same type of technology that CGSTL is using. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)