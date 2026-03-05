New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has outlined the strategic objectives behind the current military engagement with Iran, stating that the ultimate goal is a regional transition that ensures the Middle East no longer poses a global security risk.

Speaking at a curtain-raiser session of the Raisina Dialogues titled "Power, Purpose, & Partnerships: American Foreign Policy in a New Era," Landau addressed the historical friction between the two nations.

Reflecting on the decades-old animosity, he noted, "I think the end game is a Middle East that is not a threat to other parts of the world. And, you know, since I was a teenager, I was 15 years old when the Shah was overthrown, and since then Iran has been in a 'death to America' posture."

The Deputy Secretary of State clarified that the Trump administration's current stance was not the initial preference but a result of failed diplomatic overtures regarding Tehran's nuclear programme. He emphasised that "he and this administration did not start out seeking to reach this state of affairs. We tried very, very hard to explain our red line, which is no development of a nuclear weapon."

Expanding on the severity of the nuclear threat, Landau warned of the global instability that would follow if the regime achieved its weapons goals. "I mean, could you imagine what a threat to the world it would be to have an Iran that basically was able to blackmail the world with a nuclear device?" he remarked, underscoring the necessity of the current intervention.

Landau further explained that Washington's decision-making followed a thorough attempt to reach a diplomatic resolution that was ultimately rejected by Tehran. "And I think we tried very hard to talk sense into the Iranians, to say this is our red line. And ultimately, we concluded that that was not going to work. So, you know, these are unsettled days right now," the senior official added.

The Deputy Secretary of State attributed much of the regional instability directly to the Iranian leadership's actions over the years. He stated, "But, you know, I think the truth is this part of the world has been quite unsettled for quite a long time. And if you look at the roots of a lot of this, they can be traced back to Tehran. So, you know, we will see how this plays out."

Looking ahead, Landau called for a collaborative international effort to support a change in the Iranian political landscape, while stressing that the final choice rests with the citizens of Iran. "But again, I think it is critical to underscore that ultimately the Iranian people have to decide who their leadership is going to be. And, you know, I hope that the United States and India and other countries can work together to help foster a transition that will allow that critical part of the world to reach a new normal, because it hasn't been normal for a very long time," he said.

In a move to secure India's energy interests amidst the regional conflict, Landau proposed the United States as the ideal substitute for traditional fuel supplies. "I hope you are thinking of alternate sources. And I can't think of a better alternate source than the United States of America. We are an energy-rich country, you know, we want to cooperate with you. That is one of the areas where we can cooperate," he proposed.

Landau assured New Delhi of a steadfast partnership to navigate the logistical challenges posed by the war. "Obviously, you know, there are long-term and short-term issues here, and we will work with you to make sure that your energy needs are met in the short term as well as the long term." (ANI)

