Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attended the Ambassador's dinner while in US and also met Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a post on X, Former Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "Delighted to meet so many old friends and supporters of India-US partnership at Ambassador's dinner."

Sharing insights from the meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that discussions were held on Operation Sindoor and the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. He wrote on X, "Had a productive meeting with Senator @ChrisVanHollen, where we discussed the tragic Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor. The Senator expressed deep sympathy for India and reaffirmed that the U.S. stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism."

The details of the meeting were previously furnished by the Embassy of India in the US. The Embassy wrote on X, "The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor had a productive meeting with Senator @ChrisVanHollen, member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The delegation briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India's firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms. The Senator sympathized with the victims of repeated terror attacks in India, said that stands with in the fight against terrorism, and expressed support for India's right to defend itself."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

