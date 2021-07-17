Washington [US], July 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Commerce Department announced on Friday that it is imposing trade restrictions against six Russian entities previously identified as acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

"These six entities... are being added consistent with Executive Order 14024, Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, issued on April 15, 2021," the Commerce Department said.

The entities include - Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo AST, Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pasit, Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pozitiv Teknolodzhiz, Federal State Autonomous Institution Military Innovative Technopolis Era, Federal State Autonomous Scientific Establishment Scientific Research Institute Specialized Security Computing Devices and Automation Obshhenoveno

The entities have all been previously targeted by the US Treasury Department sanctions for allegedly operating in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy that support Russian Intelligence Services.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden declared a national emergency with respect to alleged specified harmful foreign activities of the Russian government. Biden's Executive Order 14024 provides a legal basis for sanctions against Russia over alleged election meddling, cyberattacks, persecution of dissidents and journalists. Russia has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)