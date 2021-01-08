Washington [USA], January 8 (ANI): Elinore McCance-Katz, assistant secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday (local time) has submitted resignation from her post following a violent incident at the US Capitol where a pro-Trump mob breached the House and Senate chambers.

"I have chosen to resign as the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use," CNN quoted McCance-Katz, assistant secretary for mental health and substance abuse for HHS, wrote in a letter.

"It had been my plan to stay until the change in Trump administration occurred, but my plans abruptly changed last evening when ... I saw the violent takeover of the Capitol building. I believe that this behaviour was totally unacceptable and, in my own heart, I simply am not able to continue," McCance-Katz wrote.

This comes as several of Trump administration members resigned from the post following the violence, including US President Donald Trump's education secretary Betsy DeVos, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal. (ANI)

