Houston, Mar 27 (PTI) Spiced fuzzy coconut Moscow Mule cocktail, served in a chilly copper mug, has completely vanished from bars across the US, as an attempt to raise awareness and show solidarity against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Numerous countries, including the US, have launched sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. This was followed by local and state boycotts on one of Russia's most iconic exports - vodka.

Across US liquor stores and bars have removed bottles of Russian vodka from their shelves and changed the name of this popular classic cocktail Moscow Mule and called it by various names like Kyiv Mule, Snake Island Mule, American Stallion, Freedom Mule or Texas Mule.

The Russian vodka has been replaced by local brands like Texas made Tito's handmade vodka, Indiana made Fuzzy's vodka. The stores are also promoting Ukrainian vodka more prominently.

Several State Governors, including Texas' Greg Abbot, soon after the invasion, issued an executive order requesting retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products as a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Menu items and product lines have had references to the Russian capital scrubbed away and have subsequently been replaced with the names of Ukrainian cities, patriotic terms and calls for peace throughout the US.

"We saw what was happening, and really knew we had to take a step to give back as a protest against the aggression,'' a bar owner in Houston said.

