Washington, Sep 5 (PTI) A US-based non-profit body has announced to have raised more than USD 750,000 for the welfare of differently abled people in India and across the world.

Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP), which is headed by an Indian-American, raised the funds last month in the US as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan To Give Call for Islamabad March After Floods Ease.

Among the top donors are Manu Shah, chairman MSI Surfaces (USD 251,000), Manoj and Tejal Mehta (USD 75,000), Raj Rana (1st lifetime donor of VOSAP with USD 15,000 or more every year), Shirish Dayal of Tarsadia Foundation (USD 50,000), and Dr Jayashree and Dr. Mahesh Vyas (USD 75,000), according to a statement issued by the organisation.

VOSAP has succeeded in enabling and empowering more than 13,000 specially abled people under various programme and initiatives in the last 5 years and has established foundational building blocks to support accelerated growth, it said.

Also Read | Afghanistan Mosque Attack: Suicide Bombing That Caused 20 Deaths in Herat Sparks Strong Reaction Across Globe.

During the fundraiser in Los Angeles, VOSAP founder Pranav Desai shared the accomplishments of the organisation to date, how its leadership in the disability sector, using technology has been changing lives of specially abled people and the future potential to mainstream by providing assistive devices, employment, surgical intervention etc.

Some of the donors shared their experiences, satisfaction with the impact and expressed their trust in VOSAP as an organization that will do justice with their donations, the press release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)