Washington, DC [US], January 9 (ANI): The US has designated China, North Korea, Pakistan, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Myanmar as 'Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a press statement.

In a press statement, Blinken stated, "Advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998."

Also Read | Washington: Vehicle Crashes Into US White House Exterior Gate (Watch Video).

"As part of that enduring commitment, I have designated Burma, the People's Republic of China, Cuba, the DPRK, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom," he added.

Antony Blinken has also designated Algeria, Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam as "Special Watch List countries for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom."

Also Read | US: Judge Overseeing Donald Trump’s Election Case Targeted in Fake Shooting Report, Latest in Series of False Swatting Incidents.

Furthermore, Blinken has designated al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Sahel, ISIS-West Africa, al-Qa'ida affiliate Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, and the Taliban as 'Entities of Particular Concern.'

He noted that significant violations of religious freedom also take place in nations that have not been designated. Antony Blinken emphasised that governments must end abuses like attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship, communal violence, lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression and transnational repression.

"Governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship, communal violence and lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression, transnational repression, and calls to violence against religious communities, among other violations that occur in too many places around the world," Blinken said in a statement.

He further stated that challenges to religious freedom across the world are "structural, systemic, and deeply entrenched." He added, "But with thoughtful, sustained commitment from those who are unwilling to accept hatred, intolerance, and persecution as the status quo we will one day see a world where all people live with dignity and equality."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the designation by the US as "a Country of Particular Concern." It said Pakistan is a "pluralistic country" with a "rich tradition of interfaith harmony.

In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We categorically reject Pakistan's designation as "a Country of Particular Concern" by the US State Department. We are deeply dismayed that the designation is based on biased and arbitrary assessment, detached from ground realities."

"Pakistan is a pluralistic country, with a rich tradition of interfaith harmony. In line with its Constitution, Pakistan has undertaken wide-ranging measures to promote religious freedom and protect minority rights," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)