Washington, Jul 1 (PTI) A US lawmaker on Tuesday applauded the joint efforts of India and the United States against terrorism and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for being a friend of his country".

Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday night, Congressman John Carter recognised the strong diplomatic partnership between the US and India, and that the relationship shares important values rooted in democracy.

Also Read | Airbus to Cut 15,000 Jobs Worldwide Due to Coronavirus Crisis, Announces 1,700 Layoffs in UK.

"India and the US are both working on combating terrorism in all forms. I applaud the joint efforts of India and the US in eradicating terrorism. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for being a friend to the United States," he said.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Indian Consul General in Houston, the Republican Congressman said that the two countries are helping each other.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Melbourne Could Result in Cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup, Opening Window for Indian Premier League 13.

"In February, President (Donald) Trump spoke at the stadium in India filled with 1,10,000 spectators and was given a warm welcome to the country. At the successful event, President trump discussed ways in which he's been working with Prime Minister Modi," Carter said.

"Some of these topics include security and defense cooperation, energy, trade and promoting women entrepreneurs," the Republican lawmaker from Texas said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)