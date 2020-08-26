Washington D.C. [US], August 26 (ANI): The United States is deeply concerned by reported preliminary conclusion from German medical experts that Russian opposition activist Aleksey Navalny was poisoned, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday (local time).

"If the reports prove accurate, the United States supports the EU's call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort," Pompeo said in a statement.

The US Secretary of State said Navalny's family and the Russian people "deserve to see a full and transparent investigation carried out, and for those involved to be held accountable." "Our thoughts are with Navalny's family and we hope for his full recovery," he said.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was hospitalized after an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. According to a Sputnik report, Navalny's spokeswoman alleged that he may have been poisoned, but Omsk doctors said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine and suggested metabolic disbalance and low sugar level as the main working diagnosis.

Navalny was on Saturday transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin, where doctors said he appears to have experienced being intoxicated with cholinesterase inhibitors, the outlet reported. (ANI)

