Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth departed on Sunday (local time) for his first Indo-Pacific in his current role, with stops in Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, and Japan.

Hegseth said that the Indo-Pacific is a priority theatre for the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Wheels up from Washington DC--out to the US Indo-Pacific Command AO for the first time as Secretary of Defence. The Indo-Pacific is our priority theater, and we're strengthening our deterrence, readiness, and alliances. We will lead with strength, resolve, and purpose."

As per a statement by the US Department of Defence, Hegseth during his visit will meet senior US military and civilian leadership and participate in a series of bilateral meetings. These engagements will drive ongoing efforts to strengthen our alliances and partnerships toward our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As part of his first official visit to the region, Hegseth will first travel to Hawaii to meet with civilian and military leaders from the US Indo-Pacific Command. From there, Hegseth will travel to Guam, where he is expected to tour the military facilities and receive capabilities briefs. Next, he will travel to the Philippines, where he will advance security objectives with Philippine leaders and meet with US and Philippine forces. In Japan, Hegseth will participate in a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and will later meet with Japanese leaders and U.S. military forces. And as always, the Secretary looks forward to some great PT (physical training) with the troops!

Hegseth's trip comes as the United States builds on unprecedented cooperation with like-minded countries to strengthen regional security.

Earlier, Hegseth met Department of Government Efficiency Head Elon Musk at the Pentagon.

"Amazing visit with Elon Musk at the Pentagon today. He is a patriot, and I look forward to continuing our work together. With Elon and DOGE we are ensuring our Military continues to be the greatest fighting force the world has ever known." (ANI)

