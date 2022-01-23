Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): The US has delayed the approval of Pakistan's ambassador-designate Masood Khan's posting in Washington, reported local media citing diplomatic sources.

The US State Department has sought more time for accepting Masood Khan as Pakistan's ambassador to Washington and conveyed it to the Foreign Office in Islamabad, reported The Nation citing sources.

Masood Khan's nomination has not been rejected by the US State Department, said a source. Washington has sought more time for his clearance, the source added.

Pakistan's Foreign Office had sent the nomination of Masood Khan in November last.

Under the normal diplomatic procedure, it was supposed to be approved in eight-week times. However, the State Department has sought some more time for his clearance, reported The Nation.

Earlier, Masood Khan had started his farewell meetings in December. But in recent times, he has stopped his meetings due to the delay in his approval by the State Department.

Masood Khan has completed his homework to take up his ambassadorial position in Washington at a very challenging time for the Pak-US relations, reported The Nation citing sources close to him. (ANI)

