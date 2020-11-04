Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has garnered a lead of 192 electoral votes against President Donald Trump's 114 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Tuesday.

Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20.

Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas.

The US President is also projected to win North Dakota, Alabama, South Carolina, South Dakota, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee, according to CNN.

The polling stations at California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington were closed at 11 pm ET (9:30 pm IST)

Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House again.Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

