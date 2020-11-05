Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to take the state of Michigan, a battleground sitting President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump carried four years ago, US media networks reported on Wednesday.

With 97 percent of the expected vote in, Biden is ahead of Trump by a margin of 1.2 percentage points in Michigan, according to NBC News.

With Michigan carrying 16 electoral votes, CNN now projects Biden to have garnered 253 electoral votes, leading Trump by 40. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the U.S. presidential election.

In a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he is "not here to declare that we have won," but is "here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

The Trump campaign announced earlier in the day that it had filed a suit to halt vote counting in Michigan, complaining that it "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process." (ANI/Xinhua)

