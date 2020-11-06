Washington, November 6: Accusing the Democrats of "stealing the election", US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that as per the "legal" vote count, he "easily wins". During a press conference, Trump said: "If you count the legal vote, I easily win.

If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us....I have already won many critical states... massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few, we won these and many other states despite historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech... We won by historic numbers." US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Reiterates ‘Election Fraud’ Charge, Twitter Flags His Tweets.

The US President mentioned that there was no "big blue wave" (Democrats) as pollsters had predicted, instead, there was a "big red wave" (Republicans).

"The Democrats are the party of the big donors, big money and big tech, it seems, but the Republicans have become the party of the American worker, and we are also the party of inclusion, as everyone now recognises that media polling was the work of election interference in the truer sense of the word, by powerful special interests," he added. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Alleging Fraud in Absentee Ballots Count in Georgia Dismissed.

He referred to the ongoing polls as "phony". "We were winning in all key states by a lot, actually, and then our numbers started getting miraculously whittled away, and they would not allow legally permissible observers," Trump said.

He further stated that there have been tremendous amounts of litigations due to the "unfair" process, and pointed out his stance against the process of mail-in ballots.

The President also claimed that he was on the "track to win" the state of Arizona. "Democrat officials never believed they could win this election, honestly, that is why they did the mail-in ballots where there is tremendous corruption and fraud going on. That is why they have mailed out tens and millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever," he said.

He also termed the counting of Pennsylvania and other key states as a part of a "corrupt Democrat machine". "We cannot let that happen, it is not a question of who wins....we can't let that happen to our country, we cannot be disgraced by letting something like that happen," Trump said.

"We can both (Joe Biden and him) claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. There has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," he concluded. According to CNN, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has managed to hold a 40-point lead over President Donald Trump, as of 4 pm ET on Thursday.

